Harvest Festival helping to collect food for the hungry

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Every night hundreds of our neighbors go to bed hungry.

In Chittenden county, one group is working hard to change that.

In partnership with Feeding Chittenden, Shelburne Vineyard hosted their annual Harvest Festival in an effort to give back to the Chittenden community.

This event has been going on for over 20 years.

More than eight hundred people donate to the cause while they sip their wine, and the event brings in three thousand pounds of food.

People visiting expressed they just want to give back.

“We actually have been on the receiving end of philanthropy initiatives as refugees from thirty years ago. We never forget those humble beginnings and try to instill those same values of giving back to our children,” says mother of three, Amela Dulma.

Organizers say this is much needed because a recent UVM study says up to 30-percent of Vermonters have experienced some form of food insecurity during the past year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.