Mount Anthony captures D2 football crown in thriller

The Patriots claimed their first title in nearly 30 years
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Regulation wasn’t enough.

Mount Anthony and Bellows Falls needed double overtime to settle the division 2 state championship, and the Patriots stood tall after a fourth down stop to win it 24-17, claiming their first title since 1994.

“It’s huge. The senior class, they’re my brothers. The entire team, we’re a family,” senior quarterback Tanner Bushey said. “Like I said a couple weeks ago, they’re our rock, and it’s just solidified now. We’re unbroken together.”

“Everyone felt the pain that the last state championship gave us,” senior running back Josh Worthington said. “It started with summer workouts and spring practice. Everyone spent five months of their lives thinking about this moment, every single day and every single night.”

