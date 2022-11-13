South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There are children who truly believe in miracles. Or if they believe and pray hard enough, or if they’re good enough. Or if they’re behaving enough, or if they get good enough grades, and to get the reaction,” said Vicky Pierce Mulliss.

Vicky Pierce Mulliss started her Christmas journey collecting gifts for the community two years ago. Making sure a child doesn’t go without, like she did, her efforts have grown even more.

“I remember hearing my mom cry because she felt like she was a failure. Because other than the home-made gifts, and the candy, and cookies and the fruits. That’s what we got. It’s not a store bought gift that matters, it’s the gift from the heart that matters,” explained Mulliss.

Although lots of gifts she gives back are donated and new. To her it’s a gift that comes right from the heart. Mulliss started collecting donations in 2020, and last year she was able to give back to six hundred and nine children. She hopes that this year she will be able to help even more kids. Parents that have benefited from the cause are grateful.

“It’s definitely hard because as a parent you think you’re doing great because you’re making ends meet. You’re paying your bills and putting food on the table. Then you realize a birthday or a holiday is coming up. I’m really happy that we have resources like this around us and people like Victoria,” said mother Rachel Careau.

Mulliss has already collected close to one hundred gifts this year for the upcoming Christmas season along with help from community members. She says she’s going to help any family that she can with children of any age. Parents say they don’t know what they would have done without her.

“I know it helps us and I know it helps like hundreds of other families in this area. It definitely helps make you realize what you have, you can’t take for granted,” said Careau.

Mulliss hopes by 2023 she can become a non-profit so she can grow her efforts even bigger. If you wish to get help and you can’t get what your child wishes for this Christmas you can request it on Mulliss’s wish list for kids.

LINK to more information: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2EM8RYSAVBOAG?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR2OEd9X_8B3m2AyLU3rHd5xbY1aByN5miGGtYIwCWC2lSZjn37SXNj4QFc

