What to Do: Sunday, November 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

VFW Post 808 in Claremont, N.H. is hosting a Veterans Day Weekend Breakfast this morning. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., veterans eat free; all others can pay $5 for eggs, omelets, hash browns, coffee, and more. Show your support year-round and show up for our region’s vets.

The Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington has an exciting event in store for today: The Northern Nosh Food Fair and Music Festival! From 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., catch a day filled with traditional Jewish food, music, shmoozing, kids’ activities, and a chance to see the fully restored mural. Organizers say volunteers are still needed to help with the event.

Or catch a glimpse of the New York International Children’s Film Festival in Hanover, N.H. In the Loew Auditorium at Dartmouth College, view short films from around the world that feature animation, music, and surprises. Tickets are $5. Organizers say you can explore a whimsical world with characters like a cat the size of a house, a lost rainboot finding its way home, and a battery-powered field trip chaperone.

The Sage City Symphony will present a free concert in Bennington today. In the Greenwall Auditorium at Bennington College, enjoy original and traditional pieces of music for no charge. One piece was created by the music director at the Long Trail School in Dorset; he says his aim is to draw listeners into a place of infinite possibility. It’s a great way to support local artists on a budget.

The Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester is hosting its holiday craft market this weekend. Continuing from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. today, there will be vendors from around the region selling items like baskets, ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, and more. Organizers say it’s the perfect place to find handmade local gift items this holiday season.

Or, join the Pride Center’s Glow Program for a cozy craft meetup at the Wallflower Collective in Burlington. From 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. today, you can find an inclusive crafting space. Bring a work-in-progress or a project to start, and enjoy a drink and chat with new friends while you craft. There is no admission fee.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.