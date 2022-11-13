Windsor claims D3 football state title for second straight year

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Windsor capped off a perfect season on Saturday, taking down BFA - Fairfax/Lamoille 35-21.

“The heart and will power for sure. I think we come together as a team in the biggest parts of the games,” senior Logan Worrall said. “I think we play really well together. Line really came through, made great holes for all the backs today, played great defense. I think our heart is just what separated us from BFA today.”

“It’s awesome. I never thought I would be here, never thought we would be here, we just had a lot of heart,” senior quarterback Mason Fortin said. “We wanted it more than anyone else in this league, and that’s why we’re here today.”

