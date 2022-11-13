Windsor claims D3 football state title for second straight year

The Yellowjackets finished the season undefeated
The Yellowjackets finished the season undefeated
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Windsor capped off a perfect season on Saturday, taking down BFA - Fairfax/Lamoille 35-21.

“The heart and will power for sure. I think we come together as a team in the biggest parts of the games,” senior Logan Worrall said. “I think we play really well together. Line really came through, made great holes for all the backs today, played great defense. I think our heart is just what separated us from BFA today.”

“It’s awesome. I never thought I would be here, never thought we would be here, we just had a lot of heart,” senior quarterback Mason Fortin said. “We wanted it more than anyone else in this league, and that’s why we’re here today.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Butler and Kearsten Simpson
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
Anthony Moriglioni/File
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
File photo
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
Orlando's Bar in Burlington
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
File photo
Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock

Latest News

Middlebury advances to NCAA regional final
Middlebury advances to NCAA regional final
Mount Anthony captures D2 football crown in thriller
Mount Anthony captures D2 football crown in thriller
UVM celebrates Ellice Murphy's goal
#13 Vermont falls in overtime to Boston University
Middlebury advances to NCAA regional final
Middlebury advances to NCAA regional final