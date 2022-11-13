YCQM NOV. 13, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, should you have the right to know if you doctor suffers from addiction? WCAX takes a closer look into that question.

Guest Middlebury College Political Scientist Matt Dickinson breaks down the results and reaction from a historic midterm election.

And starting January 1st the VA will begin processing claims for benefits from vets exposed to toxic burn pits in war zones. The question now, is the VA Ready to help up to 3.5 Million veterans, who might eligible?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orlando's Bar in Burlington
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down
File photo
Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor
Aaron Butler and Kearsten Simpson
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
Anthony Moriglioni/File
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
File photo
Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock

Latest News

The Christmas tree at the top of the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington was lit on Friday...
Church Street Marketplace looking for next Christmas tree
The Church Street Marketplace is on the hunt for its Christmas tree for this holiday season.
Church St. Marketplace searching for this year's Christmas tree
x
Car crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
The town of Shelburne is flying the Nulhegan Abenaki flag at City Hall in celebration of...
Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children