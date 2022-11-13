BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The region picked up a general 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday and Saturday. A low pressure along the coast, combined with a trough to the west, will bring valley showers and mountain snow showers for Sunday. An inch or so accumulation is possible in the mountains. It will be rather raw, with highs in the 40s. Those systems will move out Sunday night, with high pressure bringing lots of sunshine for Monday. In spite of that, it will be chilly with highs only in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Quiet weather will continue Tuesday. We’ll be keeping an eye on a possible coastal storm for Wednesday into Thursday. Clouds will increase on Wednesday, with a rain/snow mix by afternoon, continuing into Thursday morning. While most of the storm is expected to stay to our east, a few inches of snow aren’t out of the question in the higher elevations, with minor accumulation possible even in the valleys. Stay tuned. Showers and mountain snow showers will linger Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are looking like quiet days. Temperatures will continue to feel like late fall, with highs in the low 40s, and lows in the 20s.

