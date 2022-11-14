Balint in Washington for orientation, says she’s ready to work for Vermonters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Newly elected members of Congress are in Washington, D.C., for orientation, including Vermont’s Becca Balint.

The congresswoman-elect spoke with reporters on Sunday about the pride she feels in being the first woman to represent the Green Mountain State in Washington.

She also spoke about the work she wants to do for Vermonters.

“We’re in the middle of a terrible housing crisis and a mental health crisis. Those are two issues that I really want to work on in earnest and really looking to build partnerships with anyone who is interested in working on those issues. I think those are two issues that cut across partisan lines,” said Balint, D-U.S. Representative-elect.

Balint said she’s willing to work with any lawmaker on either side of the aisle to push legislation that she believes would benefit Vermont.

“I’m going to work with anyone who will work with me in good faith. And that’s the critical part in good faith,” Balint said.

