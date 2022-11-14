Chemistry in the spotlight at St. Michael’s College magic show

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael’s College in Colchester.

Our Cat Viglienzoni met with chemistry professor David Heroux to get you a preview of the show starring students. Watch the videos to see.

The show is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the McCarthy Art Center at St. Michael’s College. It’s free and open to the public. Click here for more details.

