Democrats elect Baruth to serve as Vt. Senate president pro tem

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new leadership in the Vermont Statehouse after Senate Democrats unanimously selected Sen. Phil Baruth to serve as president pro tem.

It happened over the weekend at their caucus meeting.

The Chittenden County senator is taking over for Sen. Becca Balint, who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the Vermont House and Senate, Democrats have a supermajority but Baruth says that does not necessarily mean the Democrats’ agenda will be a slam dunk. He says he wants to focus on climate, gun reform and child care funding bills.

“What I try to do is listen a lot and when people are of two minds about things, I try to nudge them in the right direction. There are occasionally votes where you have to put the arm on someone for a vote, I want to make those as infrequent as possible,” said Baruth-D/P-Chittenden County.

Baruth still has to be officially sworn in when the session kicks off in January.

Windsor County Sen. Alison Clarkson was selected as the majority leader.

Democratic Rep. Jill Krowsinski is expected to be re-nominated as speaker of the House.

