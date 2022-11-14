Man accused of taking Amazon truck, leading NH police on chase

New Hampshire State Police say a man stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries and led...
New Hampshire State Police say a man stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries and led troopers on a chase along Interstate 93 through two communities before he was arrested.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries and led troopers on a chase along Interstate 93 through two communities before he was arrested, New Hampshire State Police said.

The vehicle was taken in Concord on Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers spotted it in Hooksett heading south on the interstate but weren’t able to stop it. They pursued the vehicle through Manchester, where the truck ultimately came to a stop on a dead-end road.

The driver got out and state troopers arrested him with the help of a police dog. The 40-year-old man was described as homeless. He and a trooper were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The man was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and aggravated driving while intoxicated, among others.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
World War II-era film made in Vt.
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
Orlando's Bar in Burlington
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down

Latest News

The fall season is a great time to safely evict bats from your home right before they...
What to do about unwanted ‘batty’ roommates
Becca Balint is moving from the State House, to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position...
Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem
Halloween is over but spooky bats might not have gotten the memo.
What to do about unwanted roommates, bats
Becca Balint is moving from the Statehouse to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position...
Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem