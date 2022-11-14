Middlebury field hockey punches ticket to Final Four

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Trinity was the only team to defeat Middlebury in the regular season. In the NCAA regional final, the Panthers got their revenge.

A 3-0 shutout in the rain punched Middlebury’s ticket to the Final Four as their quest for a fifth straight national championship marches on.

“It’s not something we target, we always target the best possible game we can play on a gameday,” head coach Katharine DeLorenzo said. “It’s nice to be able to compete like that and then pick your head up and say, ‘oh yeah, we get to go to the Final Four after that.’”

“Building the trust over the last few weeks, we’ve had a lot more time, a lot more practices to reach a new floor each week and progress into a new team that we weren’t, you know, five or 10 weeks ago,” senior Grace Murphy said.

“For us underclassmen, this is our last home game, we really wanted to win this for our seniors,” sophomore Katherine Lantzy said. “They’re great role models. Grace Murphy, Riley Marchin and Grace Harlan. Winning this game, and making it back to the Final Four is a manifestation of our love for them and our program.”

The Panthers will face Rowan University on Friday, November 18 at 3 pm in Glassboro, New Jersey.

