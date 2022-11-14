New housing option for Vermont seniors opens in South Hero

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A retirement community is expanding into its 27th location in Vermont to help seniors who need a place to go.

“We are just so thrilled to be able to be here and to let folks remain in the islands as they age, and now they can,” said Kim Fitzgerald, the CEO of Cathedral Square.

Fitzgerald says seniors in South Hero have been longing for a place to grow older in the Champlain Islands. Now, the organization is partnering up with CIDER-- Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources-- to make it possible to expand their location for residents looking forward to a new chapter in Bayview Crossing.

“I think I will enjoy having people around me because I was living alone. This will give me the chance to be where people are,” said Margaret Letzelter of South Hero.

The inception of the project began 16 years ago when CIDER and the community raised more than $450,000 to start the project. In total, it was worth $8.5 million.

The new building has 30 apartments and they say it’s affordable housing for people ready to live with other people their own age.

“It’s a new change. My daughter felt it would be good to try and to be around people my own age. To not be alone,” said Diane Hauser of South Hero.

Community members at the grand opening of the facility said there is finally a place for older Vermonters to be close to their families.

Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle, says it was much needed.

“This is something out of all the years I have represented the islands, it was something I always heard about. It was always a desire to have their own senior housing. They wanted to be able to someday retire or be in the same community that they lived in for a long time,” Mazza said.

The location is housing for those 55 and older. And they say their waiting list is filling up quickly with more than 70 people waiting to hear back.

