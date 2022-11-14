Northern Nosh event shares kosher foods and culture

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Jewish community came together today for an afternoon of food music and culture.

The event was called the Northern Nosh. It’s a collaborative project of Jewish organizations and individuals to share and celebrate Jewish food and culture. This inaugural festival took place at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue. People in attendance got the chance to try a variety of Jewish foods made by both community members and professionals.

“This event is a regional event. For northern Vermont. And virtually every Jewish organization in northern Vermont is a sponsor of this event… I wanted to do an event that would bring together the whole community and what better way to do that than food,” said Susan Leff, the event organizer

This was the inaugural festival for the community and along with food, there was also a puppet show, music performances and children’s programs.

