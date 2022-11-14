Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem

Becca Balint is moving from the State House, to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position in Montpelier open.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint is moving from the State House, to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position in Montpelier open.

Over the weekend Chittenden County Senator Phil Baruth was elected Senate President Pro Tem.

The vote happened at the Senate democratic caucus meeting but the official vote will happen once lawmakers convene in January.

Windsor Senator Alison Clarkson was re-elected as Senate Majority Leader and Washington County Senator Andrew Perchlik was elected assistant majority leader.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
x
Car crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
World War II-era film made in Vt.
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
Orlando's Bar in Burlington
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down

Latest News

File Photo
What to do about unwanted “batty” roommates
Becca Balint is moving from the State House, to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position...
Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem
Halloween is over but spooky bats might not have gotten the memo.
What to do about unwanted roommates, bats
East Corinth
Volunteers work to get their favorite small slope ready for the season