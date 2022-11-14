Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Becca Balint is moving from the State House, to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position in Montpelier open.

Over the weekend Chittenden County Senator Phil Baruth was elected Senate President Pro Tem.

The vote happened at the Senate democratic caucus meeting but the official vote will happen once lawmakers convene in January.

Windsor Senator Alison Clarkson was re-elected as Senate Majority Leader and Washington County Senator Andrew Perchlik was elected assistant majority leader.

