Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list

A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the...
A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register.

Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia during the Revolutionary War and was stationed at Fort Sullivan on Seavey’s Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua Harbor now called Portsmouth Harbor, to defend Portsmouth from British Naval attack. Upon returning to Lee, he held several town offices. He’s buried in the Emerson/Buzzell cemetery on the property.

Other places named to the register include the Brown School in Berlin, dedicated in 1914; the Greek Revival-style Academy Hall in Henniker from 1836; First Congregational churches in Hopkinton and Milford; Eagle Hall in Milford, which dates back to the late 18th century; the New Hampton Town House, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998; and the Goodell Company Mill in Antrim.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
World War II-era film made in Vt.
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
Orlando's Bar in Burlington
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down

Latest News

New Hampshire State Police say a man stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries and led...
Man accused of taking Amazon truck, leading NH police on chase
The fall season is a great time to safely evict bats from your home right before they...
What to do about unwanted ‘batty’ roommates
Becca Balint is moving from the State House, to the U.S. House, leaving her leadership position...
Phil Baruth elected Vermont Senate President Pro Tem
Halloween is over but spooky bats might not have gotten the memo.
What to do about unwanted roommates, bats