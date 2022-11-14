Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

The Captain Smith Emerson Farm in Lee, circa 1765, is part of the register.

Emerson served in the New Hampshire militia during the Revolutionary War and was stationed at Fort Sullivan on Seavey’s Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua Harbor now called Portsmouth Harbor, to defend Portsmouth from British Naval attack. Upon returning to Lee, he held several town offices. He’s buried in the Emerson/Buzzell cemetery on the property.

Other places named to the register include the Brown School in Berlin, dedicated in 1914; the Greek Revival-style Academy Hall in Henniker from 1836; First Congregational churches in Hopkinton and Milford; Eagle Hall in Milford, which dates back to the late 18th century; the New Hampton Town House, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998; and the Goodell Company Mill in Antrim.

