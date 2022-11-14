South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington City Council has approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89.

The $14.5 million crossing project has been in the works for several years now.

It will create a pedestrian and cyclist access bridge over I-89, connecting pathways from the Staples Plaza and Quarry Hill residential area to the University Mall property.

The bridge will have 14-foot-wide pathways and tall walls that can shield users from strong winds.

City officials say it will help move pedestrians between Burlington and South Burlington safely without having to cross the interstate on and off ramps.

“In South Burlington, we’re really moving toward enabling people to walk and bike as a choice, not as just as a necessity. And so we’ve been working on sort of knitting together the existing infrastructure we have and filling in the gaps. I’m really excited that we ended up with a beautiful project and a project that will be really functional for users,” said Ilona Blanchard, the community development director for South Burlington.

The city already got $9.7 million in federal funding for the bridge.

The final say on financing the project through tax increment funding will be up to voters on Town Meeting Day.

