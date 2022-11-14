Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google’s location tracking practices

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will get $4 million in a settlement with Google. The multistate lawsuit centered around the search engine giant’s location tracking practices.

The lawsuit said since at least 2014, Google has misled consumers about its location tracking practices and how to limit the information collected by Google.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says as part of the settlement, Google will also have to be more transparent about the information it’s collecting from users and how it’s used.

The total settlement is $391 billion and is the largest multistate privacy settlement negotiated by attorneys general in history. Forty were involved.

