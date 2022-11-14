Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google’s location tracking practices

Vermont will get $4 million in a settlement with Google. The multistate lawsuit centered around...
Vermont will get $4 million in a settlement with Google. The multistate lawsuit centered around the search engine giant's location tracking practices.(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will get $4 million in a settlement with Google. The multistate lawsuit centered around the search engine giant’s location tracking practices.

The lawsuit said since at least 2014, Google has misled consumers about its location tracking practices and how to limit the information collected by Google.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says as part of the settlement, Google will also have to be more transparent about the information it’s collecting from users and how it’s used.

The total settlement is $391 billion and is the largest multistate privacy settlement negotiated by attorneys general in history. Forty were involved.

Click here for more details.

Click here to see a copy of the settlement.

Related Story:

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392 million

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
World War II-era film made in Vt.
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
Orlando's Bar in Burlington
Burlington asks a local music spot to turn the music down

Latest News

Pieces by Vermont Fluid Art.
Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art
A farm dating back to the pre-Revolutionary War era is among the eight properties named to the...
Pre-Revolutionary War farm on NH’s historic places list
New Hampshire State Police say a man stole an Amazon truck that was making deliveries and led...
Man accused of taking Amazon truck, leading NH police on chase
The fall season is a great time to safely evict bats from your home right before they...
What to do about unwanted ‘batty’ roommates