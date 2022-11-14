Volunteers work to get their favorite small slope ready for the season

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - “To keep the next generation to be able to Ski. Skiing is a very expensive sport, especially if your parents don’t ski,” local volunteer Ryan Chase explained.

The East Corinth community doesn’t just come together at this local slope to teach your kids to ride the hill. They also band together to prep for the winter season. The Northeast Slopes have been a part of Vermont’s history since 1936. It has been a community run volunteer base for decades, and they are just beginning their winter prep.

“We get volunteers to come in and cut back the grass, and the saplings that have grown in. Clear the area so when the snow comes we can ski on it. It’s very community focused, we have lots of families that have been coming here for years,” local volunteer Justin Putnam said.

Northeast Slopes is a non-profit, and they usually only have about 150 people at most who show up for a snow day. The slope has stayed true to its roots using equipment that most snow lovers don’t get to see anymore. They don’t make their own snow to keep the season going but community members who came out to help prep say this is a very well loved place.

“I love this little hill. I grew up skiing here. My parents didn’t ski, but they brought my brothers and I here and we learned how to ski. Now, of course I have children that are twelve and ten, and they learned to ski here too. Same way, bring them here and figure it out and they love this place,” said Chase.

“I can’t imagine giving something more back to the community. Olympic skiers come out of here. The ski program for the children, no charge to them, is amazing,” explained local volunteer Geri Gereld.

The property has over 25 acres of land for people to ski on, and this is the most people that have come out to help get the hill ready. An act of service the community hopes will continue for generations to come.

“I don’t know that my children would ski if I didn’t bring them here. So now they love it just as much as I do,” said Chase.

