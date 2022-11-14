Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message.

Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.

Stitch by stitch and seam by seam, a group of Vermonters is using quilts to send a warm and welcoming message to new Americans in Vermont.

“It would engage the community with their heads, their hands, and their hearts into crafting what they wanted to see their country be,” said Tisa Rennau of Indivisible Mad River Valley.

Welcome Blanket, a national project created in response to the proposed Mexican border wall, has taken different shapes in recent years.

In 2022, museums and art institutions will collect quilts made by local quilters to put on display.

“After the exhibit is concluded, these quilts are distributed to local refugee communities,” Rennau said.

Indivisible Mad River Valley co-organizer Tisa Rennau has done Welcome Blanket work in the past, but she saw that the Winooski Heritage Museum was participating in this year’s project.

“I went, ‘Fantastic!’ and I told my friend Jeb and I said, ‘Would you be interested in participating? This is a really great project,’” Rennau said.

Jeb Bouchard, the other co-organizer of Indivisible Mad River Valley, was on board. Indivisible Mad River Valley is one of 5,000 Indivisible groups across the U.S. that are granted $1,000 each year for local projects that push the Indivisible agenda.

“To bring the community together, that’s what we’re always trying to do. In Vermont, we try to do to a lot more community things because we’re not always going to the Statehouse and saying, ‘We don’t like what you’re doing,’” Bouchard said.

So the Mad River Valley chapter set out to make five quilts to bring to the museum in Winooski, rallying the help of more than a dozen members and using that grant money to purchase materials.

“These five tops that we did cost us about $400 to do; quilting is not an inexpensive hobby,” Bouchard said.

But not all of those members know how to quilt, so they roped in their friend Lisa Therrien, who is a bit of a quilting extraordinaire.

“Introducing people to quilting is just a really fun way to bring people together and combine that with a project that was going to be giving to something else. That’s kind of a perfect combination,” Therrien said.

Meeting at the Moretown Library, the Indivisible group turned out all five quilt tops, breaking down duties step by step so that everyone could help.

“So we made little directions signs for the ironing station, and little signs for the sewing station, so we kept everything flowing and organized along the way,” Therrien said.

The batting and backing to finish the quilts were completed later by Tisa, Lisa and Jeb, and five quilts have turned into eight ready to go to the Winooski Heritage Museum.

If you’d like to make a quilt and bring it to the museum, you have until Nov. 23. They’ll be on display there from Dec. 1-Feb. 26. And in March, those quilts will go from a museum to the hands of new Americans.

I’m told some 6,000 quilts have been made for the Welcome Blanket Project across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.