Vt. health commissioner urges vaccinations to help fight off potential ‘tripledemic’

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just 10 days until Thanksgiving, the public health community is raising the alarm, concerned about the possibility of a “tripledemic” of concurring outbreaks of COVID, the flu and RSV.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is urging everyone to do their part by getting vaccinated.

According to the CDC, the spread of COVID in Vermont is currently low, and Levine says hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in months.

Levine also says the flu is at low levels in Vermont, but forecasts show it may be heading this way.

“This year so far, about 25% of eligible Vermonters have received the flu vaccine. This is a little behind our performance in the last two years,” Levine said.

Watch the video to see Dr. Mark Levine’s full conversation with our Ike Bendavid.

Levine also says Vermont is seeing a rise in RSV cases, that’s a respiratory illness that’s especially dangerous to young children. But he says our hospitals’ pediatric ICUs haven’t reached the crisis stage that facilities in some other parts of the country have.

Related Stories:

COVID continues to claim lives in our region

RSV spikes early, putting kids in the hospital

Flu cases surging in many areas

Vt. health commissioner: Not all coughs are COVID, other viruses spreading

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
World War II-era film made in Vt.
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
Biologists to collect important information from reporting stations. - File photo/Courtesy: Vt....
Biologists to collect important information this rifle hunting season

Latest News

GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House
Four years after the project stalled, construction is back underway at CityPlace in downtown...
Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project
Democrats elect Baruth to serve as Vt. Senate president pro tem
Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project
GlobalFoundries warns workers of layoffs; unclear if Vermont plant impacted