What to do about unwanted “batty” roommates

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween is over but spooky bats might not have gotten the memo.

You may have noticed bats in your home during the summer, and the fall season is a great time to safely evict them right before they hibernate.

The Lyndonville-based company The Eliminator says there’s no telling why some houses get bats and some don’t, it’s just bad luck.

“It was a bit of a shock but you know, it’s it’s just one of those things that you got to deal with,” said Jay Groft of St. Johnsbury.

When Jay Groft and his family moved to St. Johnsbury from Arizona, he was surprised to gradually see not one, not two, but three bats cause commotion in his home.

They also discovered droppings.

“It could be as little as like five or six but then it could be as many as 15 or 20. So, we went through and we sealed up everything that could lead them into the house and we haven’t had any in the house for at least the last two months,” said Groft.

Groft is a customer of The Eliminator. Despite the company name, these bats are safely evicted and released into the wild.

“We want bats as part of the community. We just don’t want them in your house,” said Mike Pierce with The Eliminator.

The group waits until the bats are old enough to fly, and they create a one-way hole out of the space when they’re mature enough to escape the area.

Signs of bats in your house include seeing one, hearing noise in the night, and seeing droppings, also known as ‘guano’. The company’s Mike Peirce says droppings will be found in a consistent place, unlike mice droppings which usually appear more random.

“As they climb into an opening, they’ll leave marks behind, as well as when they’re flying into the structure. They’ll leave guano because as they’re flying in there, they’re doing their thing,” said Pierce.

Pierce says this year they had a 35% increase in bat calls, mostly for big brown bats, not the rare small brown bats. He says they’ve gone all over the state, but especially in the NEK and Stowe areas.

Once you spot a bat, it’s important to report it and safely evict it and seal your house, because Peirce says, they’ll likely try to get in again next spring.

It’s also helpful to seal cracks and crevices around the home because they can fit into a space as small as your pinky. But generally, they’re tricky to fool.

“I don’t know why some houses get bats and some don’t. That’s the million-dollar question,” said Pierce.

The Fish and Wildlife Department encourages people to report large colonies of bats living in structures. And if you have a rare colony of endangered little brown bats, you can get a free bat house to keep them safe in your yard.

