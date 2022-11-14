BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! A big change in the weather pattern happened over the weekend. After breaking yet another high temperature record on Saturday, colder air has now sunk in and it is not going anywhere anytime soon.

A few flurries in the morning will come to an end and skies will be clearing out for the rest of the day. But temperatures are going to be running a good 10 degrees or so below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 47°). It will be mainly clear and cold tonight.

Temperatures will not change much at all as we go through the rest of the week. Tuesday will start with some sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase ahead of an approaching storm system that will be moving up the east coast. That storm system will be bringing most of us our first taste of accumulating snow Tuesday night through Wednesday, mainly in the mountains, but also in the valley locations. At this point, it looks like a trace to 2″ of snowfall in the Champlain Valley and northern NY by the end of the day on Wednesday, but 2-4″ in the Northeast Kingdom. 3-6″ of snow could fall in the higher elevations above 2000 feet. There may also be some rain mixed in from time to time in the valley locations, and possibly some freezing rain.

It will stay chilly and unsettled through the rest of the week with the chance for some snow/rain showers both Thursday & Friday. It should be dry on Saturday under partly sunny skies, but another round of snow/rain showers will be coming in on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track our first snow event of the season, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

