BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Colder temperatures are here to stay, and we’ll be dealing with our first widespread snow of the season on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. It will be partly to mostly clear on Monday night with a cold start to Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken up during the day with temperatures only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A developing area of low pressure will head up through the mid-Atlantic region and into the Northeast starting Tuesday night. Snow, with a mix of rain and snow south, will overspread the region into Wednesday morning. Periods of snow, mixing with rain in our southern areas at times, will continue through Wednesday morning, tapering to snow showers in the afternoon. Most spots can expect a dusting to 3 inches of accumulation by Wednesday afternoon, with 3-7″ possible in the higher elevations as well as parts of north central and north eastern Vermont, where temperatures remain colder. Roads will likely be slushy in spots, especially during the morning hours. Use caution while driving during hazardous conditions.

Temperatures will remain cold through the end of the week. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies continue on Thursday and Friday with scattered light rain and snow showers. Highs will be near 40s. Plan on a bit more sunshine for the weekend with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday, but highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.