BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been a warm month so far, but the pendulum will swing in the opposite direction this week. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine on Monday, but it will be chilly with highs only in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s, and even a few single digits may be reached in spots like Saranac Lake. Tuesday will be fair and continued chilly.

We’re watching a coastal storm for Wednesday, which has the potential to bring the first widespread snowfall to the region. That said, the storm doesn’t look particularly big, and the brunt of it is expected to remain to our east. A rain/snow mix is expected during the day Wednesday, with a few inches of snow possible in the mountains. The valleys may have minor accumulation. Roads could be slippery, so we’ll need to sharpen our winter driving skills. Showers and mountain snow showers will linger Thursday, and to a lesser extent, Friday.

Next weekend is looking quiet, though temperatures will remain on the chilly side. Highs will be in the upper 30s, and lows will be in the teens and 20s. These colder temperatures will be welcomed by the ski resorts.

