Adopt-A-Wish campaign starts in the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Make-A-Wish Northeast New York is kicking off it’s annual Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign.

The campaign benefits children battling critical illnesses. Today’s event is at the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh.

This year’s North Country wish ambassadors are 10-year-old Karson from Jay, N.Y. whose wish is to have a game room makeover, and 5-year-old Eloise from Plattsburgh whose wish is to go to Disney World.

Organizers are offering paper stars in exchange for donations to help make wishes come true.

