Balint among newly elected members of Congress posing for class photo

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint (front row, fourth from left) poses with other newly...
Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint (front row, fourth from left) poses with other newly elected lawmakers in Washington, D.C.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives posed on the steps of the Capitol building Tuesday for a photo, including Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint.

Balint is in the front row in the black and blue, next to the woman in the yellow coat.

The newly elected members of Congress are in Washington, D.C., for orientation.

Balint is the first woman Vermonters have sent to Washington to represent them.

