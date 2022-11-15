Balint among newly elected members of Congress posing for class photo

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Newly elected members of the U.S. House of Representatives posed on the steps of the Capitol building Tuesday for a photo, including Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint.

Balint is in the front row in the black and blue, next to the woman in the yellow coat.

The newly elected members of Congress are in Washington, D.C., for orientation.

Balint is the first woman Vermonters have sent to Washington to represent them.

