DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Department for Children and Families has announced a new seasonal policy for the emergency shelter program. To help ensure homeless Vermonters can seek temporary housing in hotels and motels during harsh winter weather -- DCF has decided to broaden -- its temperature eligibility requirements.

Starting Tuesday, if temperatures drop below 20 degrees when dry-- or 32 degrees with a 50 percent chance of precipitation--between the hours of 6 p.m. And 6 a.m.-- DCF will find emergency short term housing for those in need. The expanded eligibility will stay in effect until March 15th.

