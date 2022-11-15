Driver in fatal crash issued criminal citation
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is issued a criminal citation after a fatal crash back in October.
Vermont State Police have charged, 81-year-old, Howard Collins, of Newport Center, with negligent operation with death resulting.
Police say Collins was making a left turn onto Collins Mills Road off Route 100, into the path of Jordan Carpenter, 20.
Troopers say Carpenter hit Collins and died at the scene.
