Driver in fatal crash issued criminal citation

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is issued a criminal citation after a fatal crash back in October.

Vermont State Police have charged, 81-year-old, Howard Collins, of Newport Center, with negligent operation with death resulting.

Police say Collins was making a left turn onto Collins Mills Road off Route 100, into the path of Jordan Carpenter, 20.

Troopers say Carpenter hit Collins and died at the scene.

