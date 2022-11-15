Driver in fatal crash issued criminal citation

Motorcycle generic
Motorcycle generic(KWCH)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is issued a criminal citation after a fatal crash back in October.

Vermont State Police have charged, 81-year-old, Howard Collins, of Newport Center, with negligent operation with death resulting.

Police say Collins was making a left turn onto Collins Mills Road off Route 100, into the path of Jordan Carpenter, 20.

Troopers say Carpenter hit Collins and died at the scene.

Related Stories:

Newport man dies in motorcycle crash

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
Rally to protect federal public lands from logging
World War II-era film made in Vt.
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
Biologists to collect important information from reporting stations. - File photo/Courtesy: Vt....
Biologists to collect important information this rifle hunting season

Latest News

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
CityPlace project underway
Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project