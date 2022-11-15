Educating about the impact of weed behind the wheel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You may think you’re fine to drive but research shows cannabis and the car don’t mix. Vermonters can buy retail cannabis and now a new app focused on weed behind the wheel.

Dr. Ari Kirshenbaum has researched cannabis intoxication and the brain for years. In 2020 he received a national science foundation grant to develop his app “Indicator” that assesses cannabis impairment.

In Vermont, the message is clear -- weed and the wheel won’t mix well.

“The research demonstrates that cannabis use increases the crash risk two to six and a half times. So that means that at least if we take the upper end of that you’re six and a half times more likely to get into crash after using cannabis. Now if we compare that to alcohol, it’s really certainly a lot less than alcohol. Alcohol has about twice the crash risk odds,” said St. Michael’s College professor Ari Kirshenbaum.

Dr. Ari Kirshenbaum is a psychology professor and researcher at St. Michael’s College. He’s hoping for a societal shift in how people view cannabis and driving.

“Although people experience intoxication and impairment, their feelings about their own level of impairment do not mirror their level of intoxication. So they feel like we’re less intoxicated and therefore not impaired,” said Kirshenbaum.

In an effort to educate people about how cannabis affects driving, including things like reaction time, motor skills, and time estimation, Kirshenbaum developed this app called “Indicator.” People can put in how much they consumed and what kind. He says the app is not a green light for participants to determine whether they can drive after consuming cannabis, but an education tool to show people how high they might be.

“A better informed society is a better society. And I think that our first step in keeping our roads safer is to inform people that their cannabis is impairing them,” said Kirshenbaum.

Kirshenbaum notes that there’s still so much research that needs to happen with cannabis. He says up until very recently, researchers could only use government grown cannabis in a vaporizable, smokable form.

Unlike some other states, Vermont does not have a legal, quantifiable amount of cannabis in your body that permits you to drive or conversely guarantees you a DUI, the same way there are BAC rules for alcohol.

“All the science is saying you shouldn’t have one and the reason for that is that people metabolize cannabis at different rates for any number of reasons,” said James Pepper with the Cannabis Control Board.

Cannabis control board chair James Pepper says he doesn’t see a standard in Vermont’s future. Those in the passenger seat are also not allowed to smoke cannabis in the car. Cannabis is also included in open container laws.

“There’s got to be a little bit of common sense here, both from the kind of consumer side and from the law enforcement side, but the best practice would be to keep it out of the wingspan of the driver’s seat,” said Pepper.

Pepper says some states have rules about cannabis packaging while its in the car, but Vermont doesn’t.

Kirshenbaum says there have been over 1,000 downloads since April 2021, and he is always checking on the data. He says he’s hoping to publish research soon from the data collected.

