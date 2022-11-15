Killington readies for opening day and FIS World Cup

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a big week for Killington Mountain. Snow inspectors are scheduled to give the greenlight to the upcoming FIS World Cup, and skiers and riders will soon hit the slopes.

What a difference a week makes. After unseasonably warm temperatures, the snow guns are now firing nonstop on Killington’s Superstar trail.

“Mother Nature and our snowmaking team really pulled it together this week,” said Kristel Killary of Killington Mountain.

Thanksgiving weekend, the best female skiers in the world will race down the slope for the annual Killington World Cup.

“For no other reason is that it’s fun. Our guests love it; we love putting it together. And it brings ski racing back to the Northeast,” Killary said.

Higher up the mountain, the snowmaking is also going strong. This Thursday is Day One for pass-holders. The mountain opens to the general public Friday.

Killington prides itself on having the longest ski season in the Northeast.

“Once you see the guns blowing when you are coming up over the mountain, it is always pretty exciting,” said Wyatt Martin of the Forerunner Ski Shop.

Shops along the access road are gearing up for opening day and the thousands of spectators expected Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s good to get the athletes out here. There are a lot of musicians that come to the area, so it just promotes a lot of the local businesses,” Martin said.

Finishing touches are also being made on the new K1 base lodge which is scheduled to open in time for the races.

World Cup officials will be at the mountain Wednesday to officially sign off on the conditions. A complete list of events, including live music, can be found online.

“Killington.com-- it’s all right there. All of the entertainers we have, like Noah Kahan and Michael Franti, and obviously the ski racing,” Killary said.

One slight change this year, general admission is $5 per person. That money goes toward the World Cup Foundation which keeps the event coming back year after year.

