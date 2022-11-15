Man arrested for alleged unlawful transportation

HIGHGATE CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police said two weeks ago, agents pulled over Sebastian Buitrago-Valero, 23, in Highgate Center, Vt. after witnessing people emerge from a ditch and enter his car.

Officers say Buitrago-Valero is a Colombian citizen living in Illinois, who had been arrested after illegally entering the United States.

Agents say the two passengers in the car were also Colombian citizens who had just entered the United States illegally from Canada.

It’s not the first time they’re accused of illegal entry.

Buitrago-Valero pleaded not guilty to unlawfully driving people he knew who entered the U-S illegally. He would face up to five years of imprisonment if convicted.

