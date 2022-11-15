Many Vermont bee species in urgent need of conservation, study finds

Bees inhabiting your backyard could be on the decline according to a new study from the Vermont...
Bees inhabiting your backyard could be on the decline according to a new study from the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Bees inhabiting your backyard could be on the decline according to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

The center has released a report on Vermont’s wild bees after about three years of surveying. The big finding-- of 350 wild bee species in Vermont, 55 are in urgent need of conservation action.

The studies leaned on more than 55,000 observations of bees from hundreds of community scientists and biologists.

Lead Author Spencer Hardy says all wild bees play a critical role in pollinating our landscape and it’s time to protect them.

“It’s hard to know the impact of losing any one species, but the more pollinator diversity we have, the more robust our pollination systems are and without pollination, we lose a lot of our wildflowers, our crops, our food sources,” Hardy said.

The report offers suggestions on how you can help support some of the bees right in your backyard. Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Burlington City Council has approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over...
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
A fired Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled...
Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race
Barre Police
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
Biologists to collect important information from reporting stations. - File photo/Courtesy: Vt....
Biologists to collect important information this rifle hunting season

Latest News

Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint (front row, fourth from right) poses with other newly...
Balint among newly elected members of Congress posing for class photo
x
Town officials resign in Chelsea, following heated town meeting
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., returns to the Capitol in Washington, on...
Senate won for Democrats, ‘It’s the year of Chuck Schumer’
Harry Bliss, left, and Steve Martin pose for a portrait to promote the book "A Wealth of...
Harry Bliss, Steve Martin, team up on ‘Number One Is Walking’