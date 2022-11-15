Many Vermont bee species in urgent need of conservation, study finds

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Bees inhabiting your backyard could be on the decline according to the Vermont Center for Ecostudies.

The center has released a report on Vermont’s wild bees after about three years of surveying. The big finding-- of 350 wild bee species in Vermont, 55 are in urgent need of conservation action.

The studies leaned on more than 55,000 observations of bees from hundreds of community scientists and biologists.

Lead Author Spencer Hardy says all wild bees play a critical role in pollinating our landscape and it’s time to protect them.

“It’s hard to know the impact of losing any one species, but the more pollinator diversity we have, the more robust our pollination systems are and without pollination, we lose a lot of our wildflowers, our crops, our food sources,” Hardy said.

The report offers suggestions on how you can help support some of the bees right in your backyard. Click here to read the full report.

