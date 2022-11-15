Mayor tours CityPlace site: ‘I’ve always believed in this project’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger toured the CityPlace work site Tuesday to celebrate the official beginning of work.

The project, which got underway Monday, has already started earth moving -- a process that will be going on for the next couple of weeks. Next up will be the pouring of concrete and creating the base for the buildings, which will start to go up in May

Development partners Dave Farrington, Al Senecal, and Scott Ireland were also there to walk through “the pit,” which will eventually be buildings and a parking garage with 427 units of housing and around 420 parking spaces.

“I’ve always believed in this project. This is what we need to make our downtown healthy and vibrant decades into the future. I don’t regret for a moment any of the decisions that took us in this direction. I’m grateful we now have the partners to get us a project and more over the months and years ahead,” Weinberger said.

The entire project is scheduled to be wrapped up in November 2025.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.