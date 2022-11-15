Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school bus, according to authorities.(kali9 via Canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Burlington City Council has approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over...
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
A fired Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled...
Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race
Several town officials, including select board members and the town foreman, walked off the job...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

Latest News

You could win a prize for sharing your love of a Vermont town. - File photo
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation
The shootings happened Monday evening at a home in Rochester, New York.
Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself
SDF
Many Vermont bee species in urgent need of conservation, study finds
SDF
Technology grant to transform Winooski school's music program