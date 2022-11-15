Notch Road closed for winter

File photo
File photo(Courtesy: Eric Laing)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - With the first winter storm expected to hit the region, VTrans officials Tuesday said they have closed the Notch Road for the season.

With up to 7 inches of snow expected late Tuesday and Wednesday, VTrans made the call to close for the season. They say crews closed the gates on both sides and digital message signs have been modified to alert drivers.

Depending on the snowpack, scenic Route 108 from Stowe to Jeffersonville is traditionally open from early May till the first big snow in the fall.

