Police searching for missing North Country woman

Ariel Jewtraw
Ariel Jewtraw(Courtesy: N.Y. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police are searching for a missing woman in the North Country and they’re asking the public for help.

Troopers say Ariel Jewtraw, 20, left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening.

Jewtraw is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and she should be wearing glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink camouflage hoodie, black jeans and green Adidas sneakers.

If you have seen her or have information on where she is, call the state police in Ray Brook at 518-873-2777.

