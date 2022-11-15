Report spotlights Vermont’s low lung cancer screening rate

By Elissa Borden
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the American Lung Association shows how Vermont’s low rate of lung cancer screenings could be leading to needless deaths.

It’s estimated that 590 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022 and 330 will die from the disease. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths, yet officials say awareness about the lifesaving potential of screening remains underutilized

Elissa Borden spoke with the association’s Trevor Summerfield about the findings in the “State of Lung Cancer” report.

