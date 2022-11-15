Ribbon cutting reveals new phase of the Moran Plant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of the new Moran Frame will be hosted on the Burlington waterfront. Today Mayor Miro Weinberger plans to unveil new lighting, swings, and paths.

The former coal-fired power plant shut down in the 1980s.

After years of studies and false starts, the city’s multimillion makeover of the plant completed phase one of the FRAME concept.

City leaders have said phase two would likely include some kind of food service or other services.

