South Burlington man faces child porn charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man faces charges of possessing and distributing child porn.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office said David Green, 23, was arraigned Tuesday on three felony counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct.

Authorities say they received a tip that Green possessed and promoted child porn on Snapchat. During a search of his home, police seized numerous devices that they say will be examined.

He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday and was released on conditions.

