Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - As snow looms in the forecast, residents in the town of Chelsea want to know -- who will be plowing their roads?

The selectboard asked the town foreman to reel in spending and sent a letter of possible termination, but instead, the foreman quit.

According to residents, who spoke with Channel Three say the town took out their frustrations, over the foreman’s resignation, at a public meeting last Thursday.

Since then, four of the five selectboard members have resigned. Only one selectboard board member remains.

A former selectboard member, Merrill Whitney says after the hostile meeting last week, he had to walk away.

“I’ve lived in this town my whole life, and last Thursday was the first time in my life I’ve been scared by a crowd in this, which was whipped up by certain people,” said Whitney.

Channel Three reached out to multiple town offices and only the town clerk called us back. She says leaders are working with the Vermont league of cities and towns to determine next steps.

Without an official town supervisor, it is still unclear who, if anyone, can drive the town trucks to plow the roads.

