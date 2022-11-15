Vt. Rep. John Palasik dies

Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state Rep. John Palasik has died.

The Republican from Milton was first elected to the Statehouse in 2018. He also served in the Army, the Vermont National Guard, and in the Milton Police.

In a statement, Governor Phil Scott said Palasik died Tuesday morning. “John brought his experience and valued perspective to Montpelier, where he always advocated for his community of Milton. We will miss his voice and contributions in the Statehouse,” Scott said.

Vermont’s state flag will fly at half-staff the day Palasik is buried.

