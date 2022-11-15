What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection.

Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.

But what does the population milestone mean for a little state like Vermont with its 650,000 population? Elissa Borden spoke with Bill Ryerson with the Population Media Center.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.