What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The world’s population will likely hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday, according to a United Nations projection.

Much of the growth is coming from developing nations in Africa including Nigeria, where the population in 30 years is expected to put it in a tie for third place with the United States after India and China.

But what does the population milestone mean for a little state like Vermont with its 650,000 population? Elissa Borden spoke with Bill Ryerson with the Population Media Center.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Burlington City Council has approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over...
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
x
SUV crashes into South Burlington wastewater pump station
A fired Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was charged with simple assault for kicking a shackled...
Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race
The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

Latest News

population
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
Ben & Jerry’s board of directors has rebuked the sale of products bearing any of the ice cream...
Ben & Jerry’s board bemoans West Bank, east Jerusalem sales
The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint (front row, fourth from left) poses with other newly...
Newly elected Balint, Welch pose for photos at Capitol