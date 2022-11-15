Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Snow will develop early Wednesday morning, possibly mixing with sleet and rain in the Champlain Valley and southern Vermont, and continue through midday. Roads could become snow-covered and slippery, especially in the higher elevations of north central and north eastern Vermont on Wednesday. Snow totals are expected to generally be in the 1-3″ range, with higher amounts up to 4-8″ over the higher elevations of central and northern Vermont. Snow and mix will taper to snow and rain showers by the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy on Wednesday night with lingering snow showers, especially north and east.

Below normal temperatures continue into the end of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with scattered, light rain and snow showers through the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s. We may see a few more rain or snow showers on Friday, mainly in the mountains, before clearing out a bit for the start of the weekend.

The weekend will see partly sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures remain cold with highs in the mid 30s. Clouds return for the chance of light rain or snow showers on Sunday. Quiet and cold weather will stick around through most of next week as well. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy from Monday into Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the mid 30s.

