BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be the calm before the storm. We are expecting our first widespread snow event of the season, starting tonight and going through Wednesday.

After a cold morning, temperatures will rebound into the mid/upper 30s to around 40 degrees today. That’s quite a bit below our normal highs for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 47°). Sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing clouds as we get into the afternoon.

Snow will move into our southern counties around midnight tonight and quickly spread northward. By Wednesday morning’s commute, snow will be falling just about everywhere throughout our region. The snow may mix with some rain, sleet, and freezing rain, especially in our southern counties. This system will move out late in the afternoon and take that snowy, wintry mix along with it.

By the end of the day on Wednesday, we can expect around 1-3″ of snow in the Champlain Valley and northern NY, 2-5″ in the Northeast Kingdom into northern NH. and 4-7″ in the higher elevations, especially above around 2000 feet. Our southernmost counties will also see 1-3″ of snow, as that rain/sleet/freezing rain mix may keep the snowfall amounts down a bit.

After that, we will still be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern that will bring the chance for a few snow/rain showers through the rest of the week, mainly in the higher elevations.

The weekend will start with a partly sunny day on Saturday, but end up with another chance for a few snow/rain showers on Sunday into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking this storm system, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. Take it slow on the roads tonight & tomorrow while you reacquaint yourself with winter driving skills. Be careful out there! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.