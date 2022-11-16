Balint and Welch donate FTX campaign contributions to charity

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both, Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Senator-elect Peter Welch will be donating the campaign contributions -- they received from a cryptocurrency executive -- whose exchange declared bankruptcy last week.

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried -- of FTX sent Balint and Welch $2,900 each. Balint is giving her share to the committee on temporary shelter -- or COTS. Welch is donating his to CVOEO’s warmth support program.

