Balint and Welch donate FTX campaign contributions to charity

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both, Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Senator-elect Peter Welch will be donating the campaign contributions -- they received from a cryptocurrency executive -- whose exchange declared bankruptcy last week.

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried -- of FTX sent Balint and Welch $2,900 each. Balint is giving her share to the committee on temporary shelter -- or COTS. Welch is donating his to CVOEO’s warmth support program.

