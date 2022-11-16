Barre Police investigating reports of possible child abduction threats

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Barre are investigating reports of possible attempts at child abduction.

It happened Friday and Saturday. Officials say an eight-year-old boy reported an altercation with a man in his 40s driving a blue Ford pickup on Brook and North Seminary Streets. Police are not saying what the man allegedly said to the boy but that the boy told officers he felt as if he was going to be abducted.

Barre Police Chief Brad Vail says after hearing about the incident on social media, another resident reported a similar interaction with a similar truck following three young boys on Merchant Street. He says the department is taking the reports seriously. “We have to treat it like it was a possible abduction, even if it wasn’t. The fact that it is an eight-year-old child that relayed the information -- we’re obviously concerned of the validity, but we’re not discounting that,” he said.

He says detectives have obtained security footage of the reported area but were not able to identify any vehicles matching hat description. The chief says it’s possible the incidents did, in fact, happen but the child could have given the wrong street names.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
South Burlington man faces child porn charges
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Ariel Jewtraw
Missing North Country woman found safe
The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

Latest News

Millions of dollars are coming to our region to support economic development projects,...
Economic development grants to fund projects across our region
Fin Ciappara and his mom are featured in HBO's "Santa Camp."
Vermont family featured in HBO’s ‘Santa Camp’
MM
Vermont family featured in HBO's 'Santa Camp'
File photo
Milton nudist resort to close
Surveillance photo
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say