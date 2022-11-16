Board of Education to decide future of Lincoln School District

LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - The state board of education is meeting today to decide the next steps for the Lincoln School District.

This all began after a potential merger between Mount Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District prompted the town of Lincoln to withdraw.

School leaders say they were concerned the Lincoln Community School would close and they wanted local control.

The school district was attempting to be assigned to an existing supervisory union but no unions wanted them.

Analysis from the Secretary of Education recommends the State Board designate Lincoln as its own district.

Documents from the Lincoln School District show they believe becoming their own district would be more efficient and would have the least effect on students, and other Supervisory unions and school districts.

