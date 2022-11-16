Denny’s unveils $5.99 T-shirt that lets you get free breakfast for a year

Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.
Denny's $5.99 Everyday Value Tee will let 150 customers get free breakfast for a year.(Source: Denny's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Denny’s is offering a $5.99 T-shirt that will get you free breakfast every day for a year.

The diner chain on Wednesday revealed details of its wearable Black Friday promotion, the “Everyday Value Tee.”

Denny’s said the T-shirt comes with a sewn-in QR code that lets you redeem an Everyday Value Slam meal “every single day” for a year, which comes out to a value of $2,186.

The Everyday Value Slam meal includes two eggs, two bacon strips or sausage links, and a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy.

“This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets,” Denny’s President John Dillon said in a statement. “At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us.”

Denny’s will sell 150 of the shirts, which will be available on Denny’s merchandise website, https://dinerdrip.com/, starting at 12 a.m. EST on Nov. 24.

The QR codes will be valid through Dec. 31, 2023, in Denny’s locations nationwide for dine-in only.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
South Burlington man faces child porn charges
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Ariel Jewtraw
Missing North Country woman found safe
The small town of Chelsea is in disarray after most of the select board quit after a...
Town officials resign in Chelsea following heated town meeting

Latest News

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
SDF
Will Vermont's weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
SDF
Economic development grants to fund projects across our region
SDF
Lebanon to consider gender-neutral language for city charter