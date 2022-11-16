Economic development grants to fund projects across our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are coming to our region to support economic development projects, specifically around our outdoor recreation economy.

It’s through a collaboration between the USDA Rural Development Division and the Northern Border Regional Commission.

The North Country Workforce Partnership in Plattsburgh, New York; the Franconia Soaring Foundation in New Hampshire; and the Pittsford Village Farm in Vermont will each get $335,000.

USDA Rural Development says the project in Pittsford is focused on child care for the town, something they see as critical for economic prosperity.

Sara Waring with the USDA Rural Development Division says this funding at large will help towns like Pittsford with forward thinking.

“Investments like this help rural communities to think about their future because it allows them to draw down bigger dollars than their tax base can afford on their own to be able to think about community development long-term,” Waring said.

And $1.5 million will also be used to continue funding of an Outdoor Economy Council in the region. Their goal is to aid in supporting each state’s tourism and recreation-based economies.

